For his spring '13 men's and women's collection with GANT, Michael Bastian journeyed into the realm of the unfamiliar — we're talking 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador unfamiliar. The designer culled inspiration from the unadulterated nature of the Galapagos islands: volcanic terrain, indigenous species, and totally untamed wildlife. If this sounds just a bit hardcore for you city folk, you can rest easy — the resulting collection looks just as bad-ass strutting through the streets of NYC as it does exploring an uninhabited island filled with near-extinct creatures.
The new line showcases Michael Bastian's take on GANT's signature preppy-meets-rugged style, with pops of fun colors (think bright yellows, oranges and reds), and has something for everyone, even those who can't stand giant sea turtles. Sartorially (and otherwise) adventurous ladies will dig the hooded mesh pullover, the leaf print jeans, and the wrap skirt. Stylistically-inclined guys should get involved in the turquoise parka and the classic camo cargos. Technical materials abound in this collection (hello, nylon! hello, mesh!), making it the perfect uniform for navigating an urban jungle — or just looking like you navigate an urban jungle.
We've got the entire lookbook for your viewing pleasure, so click through to cure that cabin fever.
Photo: Courtesy of GANT by Michael Bastian