The Reality Of Being A 20-Something

The greeting card industry isn't exactly millennial-friendly. After all, our generation isn't known for its love of the postal service — or things that are actually printed out on paper. But maybe if greeting cards better reflected our travails (and victories), we'd be sending them instead of documenting our every last feeling on Snapchat.
Okay, maybe that's a little unrealistic. But here are 11 greeting cards we wish we could send, honoring the real struggles and celebrating the true wins of our 20s — from living for our next brunch to questioning our friends' Tinder matches.
Okay, maybe that's a little unrealistic. But here are 11 greeting cards we wish we could send, honoring the real struggles and celebrating the true wins of our 20s — from living for our next brunch to questioning our friends' Tinder matches.