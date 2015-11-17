This Is How Ridiculous We All Are About Brunch

It's Sunday and you've got plans, girl. We're talking brunch, a workout, and maybe even cleaning out your closet. But first you have to jump through a lot of hoops.
If you think you can just waltz into that brunch place sans reservation, you've got another thing coming. And by another thing, we of course mean a three-hour wait. You're also going to find that your highly anticipated workout class will be weird as hell. It's okay. Take this time to own the fact that you simply aren't the kind of person who likes working out.
In this silly video, we break down what brunch is really like and marvel at the fact that some of us even make it out of bed to participate.
If you think you can just waltz into that brunch place sans reservation, you've got another thing coming. And by another thing, we of course mean a three-hour wait. You're also going to find that your highly anticipated workout class will be weird as hell. It's okay. Take this time to own the fact that you simply aren't the kind of person who likes working out.
In this silly video, we break down what brunch is really like and marvel at the fact that some of us even make it out of bed to participate.
Advertisement