So, you can make a mean party dip and your hosting skills are top of the line. But if you're still looking to flex your burgeoning bartending skills, we've got just the way. Here, we teamed up with Smirnoff to mix up three colorful, totally refreshing fruit-infused vodka recipes that look just as good as they taste. We'll cheers to that.
Strawberry Lavender
Ingredients
1 750-ml bottle Smirnoff Vodka
4 cups strawberries, stemmed and halved
2 tbsp dried lavender buds
Instructions
1. Combine vodka, strawberries, and lavender buds in a clean bottle and seal.
2. Infuse in a cool, dark place for 5–7 days.
3. Gently shake once a day.
4. Strain prior to using.
Peach Basil Tea
Ingredients
1 750-ml bottle Smirnoff Vodka
2 large peaches, peeled, pitted, sliced
2 tbsp basil
Instructions
1. Combine vodka, peaches, and basil in a clean bottle and seal.
2. Infuse in a cool, dark place for 4–6 days.
3. Gently shake once a day.
4. Strain prior to using.
Blackberry Jalapeño
Ingredients
1 750-ml bottle Smirnoff Vodka
1 cup blackberries, halved
1 jalapeño, halved, stem removed
Instructions
1. Combine vodka, blackberries, and jalapeño in a clean bottle and seal.
2. Infuse in a cool, dark place for 3–5 days.
3. Gently shake once a day.
4. Strain prior to using.
