1 p.m. — Since it's the start of a new month, I evaluated my wishlist items to decide what to buy. I generally go for what's low in stock (unfortunately, some of my items sold out) and add items as necessary to get free shipping. I order a lingerie set, a bra, fishnet stockings, and a teddy from HerRoom ($84.60 after $20 gift certificate); some wool socks, another teddy, two camisoles, and a demi bra from Nordstrom Rack ($103.82); and some honeymoon lingerie (panties and a robe that say "Mrs." and a satin romper) from Bloomingdale's ($117.08). I read In Intimate Detail by Cora Harrington recently, and I've been on a lingerie kick ever since. I definitely get a rush from spending so much at once, but I've been massaging my shopping carts for a good 24 hours, so I feel confident in my purchases. $305.50