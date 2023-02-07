I’m 26, Was Recently Laid Off, & Spent $912 On My Wellness Routine This Week

7:15 p.m. — We down our first glass of wine at home before deciding to take our drinking antics to another neighborhood. My friend that's visiting — along with three of our other friends — pile into an Uber. We split the fare so it's only about $5 a person. We grab one drink before dinner (I opt for a spicy cucumber tequila beverage) and then head to an Italian joint for pizza. We're starving, so naturally we over order. No one complains though. We're so full my roommate and I decide to walk home to save money. It's good for digestion, so I have zero qualms despite the dipping temps. $88.92