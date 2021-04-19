Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Not really. My mom did a little college, but most of my family didn't attend. We had a lot of construction workers, mechanics, and service industry workers in my family. No education required, just a strong back. I got my B.Acc. through an online school when my son was a toddler. I paid with grants, scholarships, and taking advantage of flat-rate pricing. I was able to shave over a year and a half off by running a double class load most of the time. I paid a flat fee for full-time and was able to take up to double the credit hours. I lived frugally to not take on any debt. I used savings accumulated up to the age of 24 when I started as well. My son and I lived on about $10,000 a year for the first two years before I started freelance writing on the side for extra money.