5:30 p.m. — I meet G in a little Mexican restaurant. I'm totally exhausted and don't feel like I'm at the top of my game. At first I'm not sure about him as he's a busy med student, dates a ton, and has only had a one year relationship by 30, which are red flags for to me. However, considering I went on 40 dates last year, I'm no saint. By the end we are chatting openly and having some laughs, even though we haven't drank anything. He pays for dinner, I offer next time. We walk to the train station and share the quickest most chaste peck and head to our trains. I'm not even going to count it as a first kiss! We agree to meet up again.