Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,428.07 for a two-bedroom house I live in with my fiancé, R. Our rent is quite expensive, but we live in a very convenient location.

Student Loans: $0 (In Australia, you pay a percentage based upon your income — I currently don't earn enough.)

Phone Bill: $71.40 for my share of our phone plan, which includes payments, insurance, shared data, and unlimited calls and texts.

Electricity: $107.10

Internet: $21.42 for my half

Insurance: $174.93 for my half — includes contents, rental, car, medical and ambulance, credit card, and pet insurance

Netflix: $10 (I share my account with fiancé and my best friend. In return, we have access to her TV accounts online — it's a win.)

Google Play Music: $8.57 (Similar to Spotify but comes with YouTube Premium — no ads!)

Gym Membership: $64.26 (This includes 24-hour access as well as a pool, spa, and sauna. Exercise is a form of therapy for me, and my mental health is SO much stronger for it.)