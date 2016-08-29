Swapping your sad desk salad for a sad desk smoothie does not a wellness upgrade make. There’s a better way to refresh and it includes playing hooky and sleeping under the stars.
Sound better? We thought so. We’re teaming up with Free People, Yogascapes, and Greatist for a retreat that’s equal parts total relaxation and total reset. Win and you’ll get $500 toward a flight to the FP Escapes Yoga Retreat in the Berkshires, a three-day Ayurvedic-inspired getaway set against 125 acres of gorgeous wooded land.
Your body will thank you for the peaceful hikes, daily yoga, and sauna time, but that won’t be the end of it. Keep the goodness going when you’re back home with a one-year membership to Goodbeing, a trial and discovery service that sends you a box of natural beauty and health goodies every month. And if you sign up for a Goodbeing membership after entering the contest, make sure to use code Escape08 to get a few bonus gifts with your first box.
Put down the family-size bag of kale and enter to win now!
Sound better? We thought so. We’re teaming up with Free People, Yogascapes, and Greatist for a retreat that’s equal parts total relaxation and total reset. Win and you’ll get $500 toward a flight to the FP Escapes Yoga Retreat in the Berkshires, a three-day Ayurvedic-inspired getaway set against 125 acres of gorgeous wooded land.
Your body will thank you for the peaceful hikes, daily yoga, and sauna time, but that won’t be the end of it. Keep the goodness going when you’re back home with a one-year membership to Goodbeing, a trial and discovery service that sends you a box of natural beauty and health goodies every month. And if you sign up for a Goodbeing membership after entering the contest, make sure to use code Escape08 to get a few bonus gifts with your first box.
Put down the family-size bag of kale and enter to win now!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 8/31/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement