So I’m clearly a creature of habit when it comes to breakfast. I won the lunchtime lottery when there was leftover Dos Toros from an intern orientation. There’s a serious art form to scoring said leftovers because the whole office wants them. You have to hear about it in time and do some shameless hovering once it looks like everyone in the meeting has already eaten. Eventually, whoever ordered the food will open it up to the rest of the office with an e-mail. But the trick is to already be there when the e-mail goes out, otherwise a line forms. I grabbed a taco plate and saved half of it to eat for dinner. A snack of string cheese and Pirate's Booty (while not the most healthy or well-rounded) held me over in the afternoon.