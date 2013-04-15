Every once in a while an S.F. line comes around that’s so good, we can’t (make that won’t) shut our yaps about it. That’s exactly how we feel about Freda Salvador, makers of some seriously lust-worthy sole designs. So, we’re extra excited this Monday morning to bring you two juicy bites of Freda Salvador news. Double whammy!
The talented gals have unleashed lookbook snaps of their impressive fall ’13 collection. What can you expect to see? Slightly more feminine styles and shapes, rendered in spotted haircalf, metallics, removable ornaments...you get the picture. It’s definitely a bit edgier than what we’re used to seeing from the line, but still true to its clean, modern foundation. “Geometry, balance, proportion, and lines were the guiding forces behind the collection,” say the designers Megan Papay and Cristina Palomo-Nelson.
And, get this: To make room for the glorious new styles, the ladies are having their first-ever blowout sample sale at the Union Street concept store. Going down this Thursday, you can score shoes for $60 to $80 a pop! Definitely don’t just mosey by — be sure to hit up this can’t-miss sale at 6 p.m. on the dot.
When: Thursday, April 18, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Freda Salvador, 1782 Union Street (at Octavia Street); 415-654-5128.
