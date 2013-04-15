The talented gals have unleashed lookbook snaps of their impressive fall ’13 collection. What can you expect to see? Slightly more feminine styles and shapes, rendered in spotted haircalf, metallics, removable ornaments...you get the picture. It’s definitely a bit edgier than what we’re used to seeing from the line, but still true to its clean, modern foundation. “Geometry, balance, proportion, and lines were the guiding forces behind the collection,” say the designers Megan Papay and Cristina Palomo-Nelson.