I felt relieved after talking with Post and McGoodwin: My instinct to want to keep in touch was correct, and there’s a way to do it without bugging the person. I’ve actually been following McGoodwin’s advice since I left my internship at a public radio program, occasionally passing on topics I think the staff might want to cover on the show, or dropping them a note to let them know I enjoyed a particular segment. It helps that I was a fan of the show prior to working there, but I hadn't thought of what I was doing as particularly special. Only recently did I learn that this "low-hanging fruit" had been a big career boost: I listed one of the producers as a reference when applying for jobs, and he told the hiring manager these emails showed an investment in the show that set me apart from other past interns. It boosted my reference and impressed my future boss.



I’ve always hated networking, because it struck me as tiring and, frankly, kind of phony. But the idea of a network being built out of your organic contacts is something I can get behind — especially if I don’t have to blow my budget on coffee to maintain it.