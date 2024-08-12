Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes, but I’m not sure how much of it was warranted. My dad is from an immigrant family with a single mother and allegedly grew up eating hot dogs for every meal and not being able to march in his elementary school parade because they couldn’t afford the T-shirt. My mom grew up with very-not-amicably divorced parents, one of whom (her father) was well-off and the other (her mother, the primary parent) was dirt-poor. Oh, how history repeats itself. My mom became a stay-at-home mom after I turned four, and my dad grudgingly worked full-time and was controlling and resentful of his family “spending all his money.” He made it seem like we were always on the verge of bankruptcy. But I had piano lessons, both my brothers took tae kwon do classes (with MUCH complaining on my dad’s end), everyone had braces, my parents were able to pay for me to go to Peru in middle school etc. When my parents divorced when I was in high school, my dad refused to pay a penny more than he legally had to for child support, and my mom had to borrow money from my grandmother to stay afloat. We drove the family car on a doughnut tire for an entire summer one year. To this day, I have no idea what my family’s actual financial position was when I was a kid.