4 p.m. — I decide to take a look at some financial statements, as I want to make sure that the company managing my trust fund isn't charging me more than they should, which is about $4,000 a year (deducted directly from the trust fund). I don't have the best relationship with them, as I feel that they put the idea of a trust fund into my dad's head literally hours before he passed away, when all he wanted to do was write a will, but I've come to terms with it. The $2,200 monthly allowance and trust fund will cease to exist when I'm 30, and I should get a lump sum of $150,000 then. Fun fact: I lived like a trust fund baby in the first year after my dad died (three holidays, a Mercedes-Benz, expensive house renovation, etc.) and ended up $10,000 in debt. Since then, I've come to the realization that I'm not a trust fund baby despite having a trust fund (I still have to work!), so I'm now really strict with my finances.