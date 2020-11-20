Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Neither of my parents went to college (my dad just got his GED a few years ago) so I think there was an expectation that I would go but it wasn't something we really talked about. Looking back, I feel like I did not get a lot of support with the application process and it was something I had to figure out on my own. I ended up going to a state school (although I got into better schools) and worked full-time while going to school full-time and living at home. My mother paid for the first two years and I took out loans for the second two years. I used to feel sort of cheated that I did not have the typical college experience but I am grateful to have paid off my student loans so quickly and I feel really lucky to have had the opportunities I've had.