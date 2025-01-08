5 a.m. — Again, I wake up at 5 a.m. I take an early-morning call but am also able to squeeze in 30 minutes to go to the gym. I decide to do some strength training instead of cardio. I have been hearing more about the importance of maintaining strength and muscle as one ages. I feel slightly insecure doing weights in the gym and frequently wonder if I should get a trainer to be more effective. I know the answer is probably yes, but then how do I find that time in my schedule to meet with said trainer? I feel like my weekday hours have been spoken for and weekends have been busy lately with the holidays coming up. Maybe I can revisit this in the new year. Thankfully, working out in my building’s gym is much less intimidating than going to a commercial gym like Equinox (I assume). I quickly do a few reps of squats, lunges, and V-ups before going back to shower, breakfast, and get ready for work.