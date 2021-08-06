Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, there definitely was an expectation. My parents always said how much they sacrificed for our education and they expected us to be the best. They were not financially well off growing up, but worked really hard in school and always saw that as a "way out" and a means to become successful. There was a lot of pressure to do well academically. I graduated from college in 2020. I received a lot of financial aid because my family is low income, I worked multiple jobs, and took out some loans to pay for school.