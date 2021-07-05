Occupation: Director

Industry: Finance (family business)

Age: 30

Location: Singapore

My Salary: $108,540

My Husband's Salary: $226,125

Net Worth: It is very difficult to give our exact net worth since my husband and I both come from a family business background and we have various investments in shares, bonds, and properties in our name. However, to give an approximate estimate, my net worth would be around $10 million USD (includes shares, bond market, property, and land in my home country). My husband's net worth would be around $5 million USD (this includes shares and bonds). My husband has given me two add-on cards on his primary cards, which I use for daily expenses like household, groceries, helper, utilities, food, etc. (of course I use a rough estimate budget that I would like to spend on household per month). Rent of our house is paid for by my husband. I use my individual account for my personal expenses.

Debt: $0

My Paycheck (1x/month): $9,045

My Husband's Paycheck: (1x/month): $18,843.75

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $8,000 (three-bed with helper room and bathroom, husband pays)

Full-Time Live-In Helper: $750

Utilities: $300

Phone/Internet: $200

Private Pilates Classes: $750

Nutritionist: $220

Co-Working Space: $250

Netflix: $18

Yupp TV: $10

iCloud Storage: $3

Amazon Prime: $2.99

Hotstar Singapore: $6

The Straits Times: $30