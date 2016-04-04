Like a drug addict, my eating disorder will always be a part of who I am. I can’t go on a diet, just like an alcoholic can’t have one beer. One harmless little juice cleanse, and I’m off to the races. I’m gone — nothing else matters. Although I’ve experienced incredible moments of recovery (recently taking a shower with a dude and letting him hold my naked body), triggers are always there — those love handle leotard moments that tell me I’m too big. Too much. Too disgusting. I can’t stop those moments of self-hate, but I’m not going to photoshop the vulnerability out of my life.



As much as I want to take control of this moment and sculpt this sex scene into “Jessie has the perfect body,” I can’t, and won’t. I’ve spent years waging a war on my love handles. I can’t control my body anymore. I’ve got to let the scene play out, I’ve got to let it all hang out. I am grateful for my eating disorder because it has allowed me to forge deep and meaningful friendships with other women who struggle, to discover spirituality, and to fight like hell to show up in the world in my body. To laugh, play, cry, fuck — to tell my story.



For me, the most radical act I can do as a woman is to feel myself in my body. And, when the violent moments of self-hate pour over me in traffic, or during a Tinder date, or on set, to take a deep breath into myself, to belong to my body, and to keep talking about these issues until there’s nothing left to say.



“Do you really want to trim this shot?” Suzanne asks, as we chow down on the overpriced sandwiches I picked up after I remembered that juice is not lunch.



“No,” I say in between bites of brie toast. "It’s perfect.”

