“The idea for the lookbook is simple. We picked out our favorite albums of all time: Black Sabbath, Sonic Youth, Nick Drake, Fleetwood Mac, Laurie Anderson, and Patti Smith," says Fiat Lux's co-owner Alexei Angelides. "They all make appearances, and we interpreted the album covers to show off our favorite shop looks from 2012." Click through our slideshow and see the stylish snaps for yourself — and we dare you to take a stab at naming the tune.