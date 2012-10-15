If there’s one way to instantly brighten up our day, it’s by slipping on a shiny-new bauble. But, sometimes it’s not always possible for us to get our bling on smack-dab in the middle of the day, so we'll settle for the next best thing. Ogling pretty pieces online, naturally. And this time Church Street jewel shop Fiat Lux has provided some accessory eye-candy in the form of its latest lookbook — and we’re definitely digging it. Inspired by the Fiat Lux team’s fave record covers, these fun photos depict models mimicking famous albums while, of course, flaunting Fiat Lux’s main squeeze: its jewelry!
“The idea for the lookbook is simple. We picked out our favorite albums of all time: Black Sabbath, Sonic Youth, Nick Drake, Fleetwood Mac, Laurie Anderson, and Patti Smith," says Fiat Lux's co-owner Alexei Angelides. "They all make appearances, and we interpreted the album covers to show off our favorite shop looks from 2012." Click through our slideshow and see the stylish snaps for yourself — and we dare you to take a stab at naming the tune.