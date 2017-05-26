In a political climate where basic health services for women, including preventive cancer screenings, access to contraception, and abortion all seem under assault (just ask Cecile Richards), #HappyPeriod is bringing hope to one of Los Angeles' most vulnerable communities. Established by Chelsea VonChaz, #HappyPeriod works to provide free feminine hygiene products to the homeless women of L.A.'s Skid Row — an often-overlooked group left with devastatingly scant options during that time of the month. Unsatisfied by the extremely limited resources available to these women, VonChaz has enlisted a group of similarly-minded friends to distribute tampons, pads, pantyliners, and underwear throughout Los Angeles County, raising awareness for this vital issue when, unfortunately, many in power have not.
Refinery29 is partnering with #HappyPeriod to amplify the organization's crucial message about the dangers facing homeless women everywhere — and we want your help. Beginning on May 28th, which is Menstrual Hygiene Day, we'll be hosting events in cities across the United States, screening our eye-opening documentary about #HappyPeriod's story. After the movie, we'll feature a Q&A with Chelsea VonChaz and ask audience members to participate in a workshop. Feeling inspired to get involved? Audiences are also encouraged to bring feminine hygiene products, from tampons to pads and everything in between, to donate to the period kits that will be distributed to the women who need them most. Tickets are $10, and all proceeds will go towards #HappyPeriod's urgent initiative.
Find all the event details below.
June 15th: NYC, CSI
June 25th: Atlanta, The Metropolitan Public Library
June 29th: New Orleans, Glitter Box N.O
