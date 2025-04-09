I Never Thought My Hair Defined Me — Until I Was Told I Was Balding

Trust me, I’ve tried, and it’s pretty much impossible not to be stressed about losing your hair, especially considering the pressure society and beauty standards place on having thick, luscious, and healthy lengths, which is so often linked to femininity. Dr Ahmed’s comments on the gap between the diagnosis and how women view the extent of their hair loss struck a chord with me, too. When I confided in a close friend about my hair loss, she told me that at the height of experiencing telogen effluvium, a type of hair loss triggered by stress, she gathered all of the hair she had lost in a month and took it to her trichologist in a plastic sandwich bag. She wanted to know what was ‘normal’ and if she fitted into that bracket. Quantifying ‘normal’ hair loss is difficult; what feels like a handful to one person may seem like just a few strands to another, especially when you're too distressed to think rationally.