These doggies in diapers are insanely cute, yes, but Dr. Zabell says it's really important to remember that there's no need to let your dog get her period. "Pet overpopulation is a huge issue around the world, and it's your responsibility — unless you're certain you have a plan for breeding and finding solid homes for all the puppies and kittens — to have them spayed," he says. So, you're not a bad dog owner for spaying your dog. It's actually really good for them and the planet. As for the responsibly menstruating doggies out there: Do you need a hug? We gladly volunteer.