Puppy periods can last two to three weeks, and come with a slew of other fun symptoms — specifically, dogs will be really aggressive and really trying to have a puppy. This isn't like how you might feel a little horny when you have your period : Your once-cuddly pooch could be tempted to fight with a male dog so he has sex with her — the hormonal changes are that drastic. "Dogs are animals, so when the hormones related to them going into heat become more dominant in their bodies, their one focus is getting bred and getting puppies," says Dr. Zabell. She'll probably pee more than usual on walks when she's in heat, because she’s trying to alert all the male dogs in the area that it’s Go Time. This can get kind of dangerous, because dogs don’t discriminate at all when they’re looking for a partner; so a lady dog could accidentally have sex with her brother or father just because they were around. They may also bolt from your house or yard because they need to get some ASAP. Bloody discharge happens in the beginning of their estrus, and then your dog's vulva will swell or change shape. "The bleeding happens right at the beginning, because the vulva is changing shape and opening up," says Dr. Zabell. Like humans, every dog’s flow is different, and if your dog has dark fur, you might not notice they’re bleeding. Dogs don’t have all the options for birth control or period products that humans do (although researchers have developed a way to give a male dog a vasectomy, nothing exists for female dogs yet), so most owners just let them wear reusable diapers. According to Dr. Zabell, if you're using doggy diapers, you have to clean them frequently, because they can cause infections. Some dogs also have a bad habit of eating their diapers, which then have to be surgically removed. Woof.