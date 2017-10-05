It's not every day we get a peek into the headspaces of some of the most successful female entrepreneurs in the country — let alone, the world — but when we do, it's safe to say we're all ears. Ahead, we're partnering up with Genesis to uncover the secrets of success from the very best in the biz — the likes of makeup legend Bobbi Brown and NewME founder and CEO Angela Benton. Tune in to see how they've changed the face of modern business, from taking a side hustle and turning it into a full-fledged empire to using underrepresentation as a driving force for innovation.
