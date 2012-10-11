Think you know your favorite beauty brands? Think again. In this continuing series, we highlight some of our go-to lines. Read on for some interesting tidbits, plus the rundown on the products that made our list of favorites.
For over two decades, French-born Frédéric Fekkai has been the go-to stylist for celebs and social swans who consider hair to be their most important accessory — and for whom money is no object. But even if your budget is more Chipotle for lunch than ladies who lunch, fear not! You can still pamper your tresses in high style with Fekkai's premium hair-care products.
Fekkai's luxe line of shampoos, conditioners, and stylers are ingeniously designed to address any problem hair you can name. Forever fighting frizz? Fekkai's legendary Brilliant Glossing Mist gives you superstar sleekness and shine. Damaged, overprocessed hair? Silken and strengthen it, strand by strand, with Overnight Hair Repair. Fine, limp locks? Full Volume shampoo contains a hair-plumping complex that gives you instant sex-kitten body.
Ready to transform unmanageable tresses into the 'do of your dreams? Check out more of our favorite Fekkai fixes ahead!