I’m 29, Make $45k, & Spent $228 On My Wellness Routine This Week

This is my first time living alone, and I've been finding that I have way too much time to overthink pretty much everything. That thing I said three years ago? AWFUL! This hypothetical scenario that may happen next year? TERRIFYING! I ended up doing some teletherapy after my move, and one of the biggest takeaways was: Don't just sit on your couch and overthink! I recently took a pause on my teletherapy because I've been in a better place, because I was paying $60 per session for two sessions per month. This isn't too bad, especially since my insurance paid the bulk of the expense, but I was seeing positive results and wanted to save a bit of money for the time being. . I love therapy, however, and plan to pick it back up again in the future.