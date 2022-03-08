I’m 29, Make $45k, & Spent $228 On My Wellness Routine This Week

7 a.m. — Once I am up and dressed, I do my usual makeup routine: I brush my hair, brush and floss my teeth, and put foundation and mascara on. That is pretty much it. I've never been into makeup, though sometimes I wish I had the courage to experiment more than I have. I am very much a no makeup/minimal makeup gal, but this is in part due to never taking the time to practice it. As a teen, I was never really interested. I always like to look and feel put together, especially when it comes to clothing, but makeup was just never my cup of tea. Once I’m done, I get my Starbucks — it’s Friday! ($3.25)