10:55 p.m. — In bed scrolling through Insta and see a bag I like. I find it on the internet and they're having a sale! I buy two because I have no self-control and if I hate them I'll either return or give away, $75 for both with an insta coupon. As I check out I see an email about a free gift from Bumble and Bumble at Ulta. I decide that I DO need more moisturizer and serum as I'm running low. I make an impromptu Ulta purchase because WHY NOT. I really wish they had Fresh and Caudalie on Ulta as they're my preferred serum and face wash. I head over to Sephora and buy more things I don't need but want ($86.92). I get the new Fresh sugar strawberry exfoliating face wash I saw online and my Caudalie SOS serum I live for, which I ALWAYS buy in the “gift pack.” It's the same price as the serum alone but you get two extras, this time it's a travel size hydro mask and moisturizing sorbet, which will come in handy during my travels. $306.61