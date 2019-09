A few months ago, I found myself increasingly fixated on certain recipe videos. If you have a Facebook account, you know exactly what I’m talking about: two disembodied hands creating “simple” or “easy” recipes that, more often than not, involve a lot of cheese. And I’m not the only one transfixed — these videos are ranking up viewership in the tens, if not hundreds, of millions, and are being shared by everyone from my college classmates, to high school teachers, and even my friend’s grandmother.While some people are making these recipes (and sharing their own pictures in the comments thread), it has to be a tiny fraction of the viewing (and sharing) public. After all, I’ve yet to have a friend offer me ice cream bread or pull-apart pizza muffins even though I see them pop up, time and time again, in my Newsfeed. It’s the food equivalent of “I didn’t read the article, but let me tell you what I think of the headline.”So, like a culinary Carrie Bradshaw, I couldn’t help but wonder: What would happen if I went from a consumer of these videos to a consumer of the foods in the videos. I assembled a team of taste-testers and decided to find out.