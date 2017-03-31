If you suddenly find your twin sister straddling you while your mom helps splash her pee on your freshly minted jellyfish stings, that family vacation probably flew off the rails a long time ago. From creepy cousins' blood-curdling nighttime screams to death-defying surfing excursions, we've all been on trips that took a tragically catastrophic turn. Luckily, the best way to cope with these disastrous excursions is to laugh them off over a brimming glass of wine, while reenacting the most absurd moments for your bestie.
Join Lucie and Michael as they recount their craziest vaycay horror stories from childhood in the video above. We're not going to lie — Michael's impression of that midnight shriek is giving us some serious goosebumps.
Advertisement