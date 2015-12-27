Try any of these six remedies for aches and soreness the next time your workout puts you through the ringer. We're a big fan of number five (thanks, coffee).
Maybe you're feeling those post-exercise pains more than usual because you've missed a few trips to the gym. Self recommends switching to one of these workouts if you're just getting back into regular exercise.
Now that the solstice has passed, the days are going to get a bit longer (and lighter). But, if you're still struggling to wake up when it's not totally bright out, check out these energizing tricks to stay revved up all winter.
Regardless of daylight hours, the cold will probably stick around for many more months. Luckily, Prevention has your go-to guide to tea blends and their health benefits, for when you need yet another warm beverage.
Finally, these healthy recipes only take 10 — yes, 10 — minutes to make. That brings a whole new meaning to "fast food," right?
