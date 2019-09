What are some non-denominational ways to mark the solstice that anyone can do?

For me, the ideal solstice involves a recognition of the return of the sun, the start of longer days — that knowledge that spring is on its way, and that life is going to get warm and bright again. One simple way to mark that would be to build a fire in the fireplace or light some candles in sunny colors, like yellow or orange. It’s also a great time to get together with close friends and family for a potluck meal; the idea is to rejoice and remember that we're all getting through the cold winter months together. Because this is the longest night of the year, I like to include a bit of solitary reflection time, too.