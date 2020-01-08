Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $492 for half of the mortgage payment (My husband and I have half-combined finances. We bought our house before we were married or engaged and the splitting this has just continued. I make more money so I pay most of the expenses, he pays for his car and cell, and then we each have our of fun money. He spends his on golf, I shop, we are both happy.) Car Lease: $290

Car/House/Jewelry Insurance: $304

Cable/Internet: $181 (we really need to cut the cord seeing as we only watch local TV, HGTV, Golf, and now Disney Junior)

Benefits: $452 (for the family)

Cell Phone: $0 (I'm still on my family plan and I'm letting it ride out until they kick me off)

Donations: $25-$50

401(k): $1,150

Savings: $1,000

Son's 529: $750

Brokerage Account: $750 brokerage account (I have a fear that we're not saving enough, and I will have to work forever)

Company Stock: $150

Amazon Prime: $119/year

Credit Card Fee: $99/year

HOA: $390/year

Property Taxes: $6,254.88/year (ouch, these went up $700 for next year)