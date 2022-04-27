Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely! My dad was the first person in his family to go to college, and my mom never went because she couldn't afford it and had to work to help my grandma with the bills. School was never my favorite thing so for many years I didn't want to go but that was never an option for me. I graduated from a private university early and attended graduate school in London. I am very fortunate to have had my undergraduate degree paid in full by my parents. My dad was diagnosed with lung cancer when I was in college, and the assets he set up for me and my sister were given to us early. I used a huge chunk of cash from this account to fund my master's degree. I chose to get my degree in the UK because London is the best city in the world for theatre (I studied theatre-making), and the degree was significantly cheaper than if I went stateside.