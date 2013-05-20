While the fragrance itself may be thoroughly modern with all its talk of duality and texture, the bottle calls on the brand's history for inspiration. It's reminiscent of Youth Dew — Lauder's legendary first scent launched all the way back in 1953 — and features text and a bow accent in the brand's signature navy blue. "The message of this fragrance is one of incredible optimism and empowerment," says Khoury. "I think that there have been messages of femininity and empowerment [in fragrance] that tend to be maybe stronger and more serious. It's not that this isn't serious, but it's very optimistic — it's very positive and embracing." The scent will be available starting in September, with the Craig McDean-shot ads featuring Muse dropping in August.