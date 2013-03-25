Escada rolls out one springtime fragrance each year (and yes, they do sell out — we asked). We'll confess that we'd never thought about wearing cherry as a scent, but if you like fruity gourmand fragrances, this one has a deliciously unusual combination of notes. An initial burst of cherry and raspberry is tempered by hints of marshmallow, coconut orchid, and sandalwood — moving from fruity to sweet to warm.