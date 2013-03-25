For some people, the first sign of spring is all about floral blooms: daffodils, crocuses, and flowering trees. For our beauty team, though, spring means a bevy of light, fresh fragrances. Luckily, this year, we get both at the same time: Escada's new limited-edition fragrance, Cherry In The Air, an Eau de Toilette inspired by cherry blossom trees. (In a nice tie-in, the fragrance is a sponsor of the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., which kicked off last week.)
Escada rolls out one springtime fragrance each year (and yes, they do sell out — we asked). We'll confess that we'd never thought about wearing cherry as a scent, but if you like fruity gourmand fragrances, this one has a deliciously unusual combination of notes. An initial burst of cherry and raspberry is tempered by hints of marshmallow, coconut orchid, and sandalwood — moving from fruity to sweet to warm.
Speaking of moving toward warmth, Washington's cherry tree buds are currently covered in, uh, snow. So, until the weather catches up to the calendar, we're content to daydream of sunny days with this video. Hand-illustrated by French artist Margot Macé, the spot is peppy, happy, and just the thing to make us believe that bicycling through a park is indeed in our future.
Photo: Courtesy of Annie Tomlin
