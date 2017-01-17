Are you coming back for season 8 of RHOBH?

"It’s way too early. They have to ask me back. I have no idea what they’re doing casting wise. Maybe they want me back. Maybe they don’t. Who knows?" We want you back.

"I’m not playing hard to get. Those decisions aren’t really made by me. So we’ll have to see what they have to say." What do you want women to take away from your music?

"Erika Jayne is six words: fantasy, love, escape, glitz, glamour, and fun. I think women should live out loud. I think that we should be fearless. I think we should express ourselves. I think we should have fun. And I don’t think anyone should dictate to you when your best days are, or that you are too old to express yourself. You are of worth and value in your 40s, 50s, and 60s. You don’t have to stop doing what you love simply because you’re not 25. I just think that those are old ideas that need to be broken and discarded quite honestly." Do you consider yourself a feminist?

"No. I consider myself Erika. I have just been this way, but I don’t consider myself a feminist. I think [feminist] means a lot of different things to people. I think it’s a great word. And if someone were to call me a feminist I would take that as a compliment." Pussy is one of your favorite words — same. Can you tell me more about your relationship with that word?

"'Pat the puss' was something that happened organically that my team and I never gave much credence to. People saw it on the show and it kind of took off from there. I don’t think it’s a word to be afraid of. It’s not a word to be ashamed of. It’s a powerful word and it’s not something that should be hidden or for us women to be made to feel bad about. I think we need to own our bodies, own our futures, own our womanhood, and our right to be ourselves."



Where do you get inspiration for your songs?

"I get my inspiration from people around me, from the experiences that I have: travel, my friends, sometimes people I don’t know. I’m inspired by life. And I’m inspired by continuously pushing and continuously living. I just feel like there are so many great experiences in life and you have to squeeze every drop out of it. I just wake up every day with a will to create and a will to express myself." If you could collaborate with any artist, who would it be?

"I never answer this question and I’m not going to answer it now. But she’s amazing and she’s my idol. That’s the clue. [laughs]" What’s next for Erika Jayne this year? Are you thinking about branching out with any other business ventures?

"I have a new song coming out, 'XXpen$ive,' which is great. We’re going to release the video, put the song out. I’ll be touring, giving shows, and supporting that. The future is kind of wide open. A lot of great things have come through Housewives... a lot of interesting meetings and phone calls and we’ll see where that leads." A little birdie thinks you’d be great in the beauty industry. And I agree, because you’re fabulous. I would definitely give you my coins.

"That just may be happening. Tell that little birdie that they were right on." You have a very fascinating personal journey story. Can you share a little bit on how you went from being a cocktail waitress to such a boss?

"Inside all of us is a boss. You just gotta go find her. That’s the truth. Everyone is capable. Everyone has the ability. A lot of it is timing. A lot of it is right place, right time. A lot of it is not giving up. A lot if it is push, dreams, following those [dreams] through, and tenacity. You can do it. It’s going to be hard. People are going to tell you no. But no matter what your goal is in life, there’s always a way. You just have to look for that way. Sometimes you have to make that way. Sometimes you have to go around people. Sometimes you may have to go through people. But there’s always a way to make it happen."