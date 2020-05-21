8 p.m. — Done with work! Especially since no one is in the office here in CA, we are relying a lot on our teams in China, so I tend to work later to interface with them. It makes me kind of uncomfortable — my company has been following different local/international guidelines, which means the policies are different based on where you are located. I feel like my co-workers in China are expected to put themselves at risk just because it's technically okay in China, even though I don't think it's much safer than here. I reheat some leftovers (homemade whole wheat pasta with squash, tomatoes, and turkey meatballs in spring pea alfredo sauce). I have some Talenti strawberry sorbet for dessert. It's my turn to deep clean the bathrooms in our apartment this month. I put on some old paint-splattered PJ's from the back of my closet and get to it.