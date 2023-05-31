Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents are unamicably divorced and their relationship worsened throughout my school years. By the time I was in high school, they barely spoke and I was the intermediary for communication around custody time and money. After the divorce, my dad started making much more than my mom (who has primary custody). There were frequent, bruising fights about custody, child support, extracurriculars, college for my little brother and me, and constant threats of going back to family court…all funneled through me. On the minus side, I now have a deep fear of ever being reliant on anyone else for money. On the plus side, this was an excellent education on how money works in the real world. My parents have both always been open with me about their financial situations and worries and offered generally sound advice.