Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. My parents both attended college and put a strong emphasis on education. I'm sure that they would be supportive if I had chosen to go another path, but I was good at school and never considered anything besides college (I loved learning!). I attended a four-year university for my bachelor's degree and paid for the first two years entirely with scholarships. My final two years I paid for my tuition with scholarships and was grateful to have my parents pay for my off-campus housing and expenses. The jobs I worked in college were mainly for spending money and for building my savings while not having to worry about paying rent, food, etc.