Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: an engineer who makes $60,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on a Rainier Hard Seltzer.
Occupation: Engineer
Industry: Civil Engineering
Age: 24
Location: Montana
Salary: $60,000
Net Worth: $54,000 (~$10,000 in savings, $1,500 in checking, $10,000 in a long-term savings account (for a house down payment), $11,000 in my work 401(k), $6,000 in a personal Roth IRA, $3,500 in my work HSA, and $12,000 car value)
Debt: $0
Paycheck Amount (biweekly): $1,650
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $875 for a one-bed, one-bath apartment with garage
Utilities/Internet: $100
Phone Bill: $80
Spotify/Netflix/Hulu: $30 (somehow I pay for my whole family)
AppleOne: $30
Billie Razor Subscription: $9
Medical/Dental/Vision/HSA: $0 (work covers)
Retirement: $250-$300 in Roth IRA (work covers 401(k) contributions)
Cycling Studio Membership: $50
Long-Term Savings: $500
Savings: $400
Annual Expenses
Amazon Prime: $129
Renter's Insurance: $300
Car Insurance: $1,050
Costco Membership: $60
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes. My parents both attended college and put a strong emphasis on education. I'm sure that they would be supportive if I had chosen to go another path, but I was good at school and never considered anything besides college (I loved learning!). I attended a four-year university for my bachelor's degree and paid for the first two years entirely with scholarships. My final two years I paid for my tuition with scholarships and was grateful to have my parents pay for my off-campus housing and expenses. The jobs I worked in college were mainly for spending money and for building my savings while not having to worry about paying rent, food, etc.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
We had some conversations about money growing up — my parents always instilled the value of saving your money and being smart about spending (shopping sales, coupons, etc.). Early on, I remember my mom taking me to get my first savings account and I was always excited to put money in my account because I could win prizes at the bank. As I got older, my parents taught me more about credit cards (always paying off in full) and how much of my money I should be saving. More recently it's been nice to talk to my dad about investments and retirement.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I did a summer internship program in high school that paid a $1,000 stipend for seven weeks. My first consistent paycheck was working as a tech with the same company the summer after I graduated high school so that I could save some spending money for college.
Did you worry about money growing up?
No. My mom was a stay-at-home mom until she went back to school when I was about five. I'm sure money was a little tight at that time, but I was so young that I wasn't aware of it. As I grew up, I was fortunate that both my parents had stable, well-paying jobs and had good financial habits to support two children while also saving money for our college and other expenses. We were able to take a family vacation every year and my parents were able to pay for sports, piano lessons, and other extracurriculars, which I am forever thankful for.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes, somewhat. I'm grateful that I have a solid emergency fund/savings built up but worry that my savings is not diversified enough and I feel like I should have other investments (mutual funds, EFTs, etc.). I also worry about being able to afford a house in the near future because the market doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon and I feel like I should be saving more for a down payment. I also worry long-term about how expensive having kids will be, since I want to be able to give them the same quality of life and opportunities that I was fortunate enough to have, and am becoming more aware of how much that will actually cost!
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I paid my own rent, utilities, etc. when I graduated from college at 22 and lived on my own. I became fully financially responsible for myself at 23 when I took over my car insurance and cell phone bill (nobody tells you how much a cell phone bill costs, even for just one phone!). My financial safety net is my savings and I know that if things got really dire, my parents would be more than happy and able to help me out.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
Not yet. I know that I will receive a good portion of money from my parents' will but hope that day doesn't come for a long time. I am also incredibly grateful for the financial help my parents gave me through college — graduating with no debt and solid savings is certainly a privilege I don't take for granted.
Day One
7 a.m. — I wake up a little later than usual since it's the weekend and there's snow on the ground! I have a slow morning — light a candle, make my morning latte, and warm up a pumpkin chocolate chip muffin I made a few days ago. I catch up on some YouTube videos on the couch while I sip my coffee before getting ready for the day.
11 a.m. — Meet up with a few friends for a yoga class downtown. I've been trying to get back into a consistent yoga practice, especially because it helps me stretch and calm my mind after a hectic day. Today's class is held at a brewery and we grab a free beer and donut after and catch up. $12
4 p.m. — I swing by the pharmacy for my COVID booster shot (free with insurance). I've been meaning to get this for a while, but I ran a half marathon last weekend and wanted to wait until after my training and race to get the shot in case I experience any side effects. This prick doesn't hurt at all! I tune back into the football game when I get home for a bit.
5:30 p.m. — Dig out my winter hat and puffer and drive across town to meet up with two friends and their dogs for a neighborhood walk through the snow. It feels good to walk around in the cold and catch up with them! I live further away from the two of them, so I often drive to meet up and we walk or run together — it helps me get my dog fix in too, as I'm waiting until I've got a place with a yard to get a pup of my own.
7 p.m. — Return to my apartment for the night and try to warm up. I am feeling lazy so I pour myself a beer and heat up some pierogis with pesto for dinner. I watch the football game while I chow down. After dinner, I shower, take my makeup off, and do a light skin-care routine (Good Molecules Overnight Exfoliating Serum and Formula 10.0.6 overnight hydrating cream). I watch football, finish a book, and scroll on my phone before falling asleep around 10.
Daily Total: $12
Day Two
5:30 a.m. — Alarm goes off and I scroll on my phone for a few minutes (well, 30 minutes) before dragging myself out of bed. Make myself a morning latte and heat up a pumpkin muffin while I watch YouTube and prep for the day. My arm doesn't hurt too much, just a little sore from the vaccine, which is a welcome surprise. I quickly brown ground beef on the stove for some crockpot chili that I'll start at lunch. I throw on light makeup for work (concealer, mascara, and brow gel) and get dressed in dark jeans, a long-sleeve top, and a vest with black boots.
8 a.m. — Arrive at work and start to catch up on emails. I took last Friday off because I've been so burned out and am trying to set better work boundaries. I spend the morning working on a huge project while catching up on podcasts (my current favorite is Match Made in Manhattan) and listening to Taylor Swift's new album.
12 p.m. — I take a quick run home to eat the leftover pierogis and homemade applesauce for lunch and throw everything together for chili in the crockpot. I'm starting to feel not so great (likely from the shot yesterday) so I pop a few ibuprofen, refill my water, and grab a pineapple Spindrift before heading back to the office for the afternoon.
5 p.m. — I head out the door after work to spin class. This workout is challenging, but it's always worth it to get in a good sweat to start the week! I have a monthly membership so I don't have to pay today.
7 p.m. — Back home after the workout and hungry! I dig into some chili with a beer while watching football again. After a shower and applesauce for an evening snack, I watch more football and shop online for work by one of my favorite artists, David Shrigley. I order one of his books online before heading to bed. Scroll on my phone for a bit and lights out by 10! $35
Daily Total: $35
Day Three
7 a.m. — Good morning! I let myself sleep in today because I have to fast for 12 hours before my health screening, so there's no need to wake up early for breakfast, coffee, etc. I straighten my hair, do some light makeup (testing my new Glossier products and so far, so good!), and I am at the office by 8. Today's outfit is jeans, a green short-sleeve top, and my Air Force 1s.
9:30 a.m. — Take a quick break from work to run downtown for a health screening. The process only takes about 10 minutes and since I'm downtown, I stop to pick up a coffee and lunch for later before heading back to the office. I grab a honey cinnamon oat milk latte, a maple muffin, and a Mediterranean wrap, which I eat half of for lunch and save the other half for later. $21.50
3:30 p.m. — I get a call from my landlord that he's ready to fix my broken heat at my apartment so I dip out of work to go meet him. He fixes the thermostat easily and everything is working as normal! After he leaves, I decide not to go back to work. Since I'm home early, I do a 30-minute lower body strength workout on Apple Fitness+.
5:30 p.m. — Meet up with some friends for another trip to the dog park. This past month, and week especially, has been pretty mentally tough on me so I'm thankful to have friends and their dogs to spend time with — being around dogs is always a mood booster.
7 p.m. — Home and heat up some leftover chili for dinner. I pour kombucha in a fancy glass to drink and watch YouTube while I eat. I take a quick shower after dinner and then prep my lunch for work tomorrow. I light a candle in my living room (Tyler Candle Company is the best, no question) and do a face mask while sipping on more kombucha and reading. I get sucked into my book for the rest of the night and then it's lights out at 10.
Daily Total: $21.50
Day Four
5:30 a.m. — My alarm shocks me awake. I roll out of bed and make my morning latte. I do a little bit of morning skin care (Formula 10.0.6 daily cleanser, Good Molecules eye cream) and a 10-minute yoga flow to stretch my hips and hamstrings out. Breakfast is warm pumpkin muffins and fruit, then I get ready for the day (light makeup, jeans, and a sweater) and head to the office.
12 p.m. — I heat up a ramen bowl and eat lunch at my desk while working. I've worked shorter hours the past two days so I want to get a full day of work in, with an extra hour to make up for it. After lunch, it's back to screen time with emails, design drafting, and prepping for a meeting tomorrow.
5 p.m. — Home from work and quickly change into workout clothes. I meet up with some friends for a run and then head to Costco to pick up a few things. I buy some fruits and veggies, sausage, orange chicken, wine, pistachios, and a puffy blanket to keep in my car for emergencies. $119.78
7:30 p.m. — I throw some biscuits in the oven and heat up chili for dinner after unloading the groceries. I sip on kombucha while eating and watching YouTube. After dinner, I wash my makeup off, lay out my workout clothes for tomorrow, and read my book before lights out at 9:30.
Daily Total: $119.78
Day Five
5 a.m. — Wake up for an early morning workout. I get ready in record time and am out the door in time for my 5:30 a.m. spin class. Once I'm home, I shower, get ready, and have pumpkin muffins, raspberries, and a latte for breakfast. I throw on jeans, a black bodysuit, and a cardigan and head to work.
12 p.m. — Our office meets in the conference room for our monthly staff lunch. Today's catering is burgers with salad and chips, and our management gives a presentation about the board of directors. Kind of a snooze fest, but can't complain about a break from the screen and free lunch!
5 p.m. — Home from work. I get dressed for a quick walk around the neighborhood for some fresh air. Once I'm back, I pour a glass of wine and snack on some pistachios while watching the football game.
7 p.m. — I take a quick shower and then heat up more chili for dinner and pour another glass of wine. I start a load of laundry in my building's laundry room and then return to the couch for football. After my laundry is done, I hang and fold it while the game wraps up. I read my book for 30 minutes before falling asleep. $3.75
Daily Total: $3.75
Day Six
6:15 a.m. — Up and at 'em early on this Friday. I do my usual morning routine: wash my face, skin-care routine, make coffee, and prep some snacks for work. Once a month my group at work gets together for breakfast as a way to team-build outside of the office. We head to a local breakfast cafe this morning for about an hour before heading into the office for an early start to the day. Today's breakfast is a cinnamon roll, toast, and a sausage link. $12.50
8 a.m. — Arrive at the office to work for the morning. I've got a long day of a tough project ahead of me so I make some tea and dig in. The next few hours fly by and I snack on the leftover half of my cinnamon roll and toast for lunch.
2 p.m. — I leave the office for the day and stop to grab a pumpkin chai with a shot of espresso. Once I'm home, I unload my work things and catch up on some emails and house tasks. $4.75
3:30 p.m. — Take an afternoon walk on the local trail system to hike the mountain. It feels so good to be outside and in the crisp air! I stop at the grocery store to pick up beer for this evening on the way home. $9.99
6 p.m. — After getting ready, I head out to my uncle's house for an impromptu family party. We enjoy pizza, beer, and birthday cake while sharing lots of laughs. I get back home around 9 and get into PJs, pack up my stuff for an early morning tomorrow, wash my face, and fall asleep by 10.
Daily Total: $27.24
Day Seven
5:30 a.m. — Up bright and early for a Saturday! I'm heading out hunting with my dad for the morning so I have an early breakfast of muffins and fruit before layering up, packing my backpack, and driving over to my parents' house to carpool. We drive to our spot and spend the cold morning hiking around, but no animals. I'm grateful for these chances to get out and hunt with my dad, even if we don't come back with anything. My pack is filled with warm layers, water, and snacks of strawberry fig bars, candy, and energy bites.
1:30 p.m. — Back in town after a full day already and my legs are tired! I unload my pack and hop into the shower to warm up and wash off. I snack on pistachios and a muffin for a late lunch while making to-do lists, planning the weekend/week ahead, and catching up on some YouTube videos.
3 p.m. — Run around town for some errands. I pick up a shirt and some fly fishing stuff for my dad's birthday next week at a local sporting goods store and a few bodysuits for myself from Target and Old Navy and CBD gummies. Once I'm back home, I relax on the couch with a kombucha and The Great British Baking Show. $172.90
6 p.m. — I heat up the last of the chili and biscuits for dinner and get ready for the evening. I put on a black bodysuit, jeans, and my Air Force 1s, straighten my hair, and do some light makeup. I stop at the bank on my way out the door to get some cash and meet my friends at our favorite dive bar. We play a few rounds of pool and darts and I have two Rainier seltzers (highly underrated!). $8
9:30 p.m. — Home! I wash off my makeup and get into pajamas. I make a bowl of popcorn, grab a sparkling water, and finish the night off watching Netflix before heading by bed by 11.
Daily Total: $180.90
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual's experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29's point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you'd like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
