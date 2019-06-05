8 p.m. — N. and I watch the first two episodes of the miniseries When They See Us about the Central Park Five. It's beautifully done and absolutely soul-crushing. Afterwards, I pay the rent online, charge N. for his half on Venmo, and move some of my money around. I keep a Google spreadsheet of my purchase categories and amounts for every month, so I can see my spending/saving breakdown to the penny. It sounds neurotic but it's kind of fun for me. I managed to save just over $2,000 during the month of May, partially because there were three paydays this month instead of the usual two. However, it was also a spendy month because I paid for an Airbnb that I'll be traveling to in the future. Afterwards, I'm sleepy from my early wake-up and go to bed at 10:30. N. decides to stay up a bit longer and wakes me up briefly when he comes in and snuggles up next to me.