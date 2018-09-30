This Pumpkin Face Mask Is Like A Sweet Slice Of Pie For Dry Skin

I should be the poster child for dry skin. A few years ago, my natural oils said, “peace out,” and left my face high and dry. Hydrating skin-care products are essential to my daily routine, unless I want to resemble Spongebob SquarePants gasping for water.
On most days I wash, cleanse, tone, and moisturize with hydrating ingredients, but I hardly ever mask. Most masks (especially clay ones) make my skin feel like a dried prune. If I do make time to do a treatment, I turn to a serum-soaked sheet masks. But I have yet to find a jar mask that actually hydrates, and isn’t just an overpriced gel moisturizer.
I recently came across the Eminence Pumpkin Latte Hydration Masque and was intrigued for a few reasons. One: I am obsessed with Eminence. I just finished a bottle of its Mangosteen Daily Resurfacing Cleanser and will probably buy it by the boatload. And two: I am your basic pumpkin-lover — I only spark squash-scented candles and, yes, I started drinking PSLs in August — and I am not ashamed.
The latest from the organic skin-care brand has an ingredients list that — I'm convinced — is really a dessert how-to. It’s made with pumpkin puree and green tea to brighten and protect, avocado oil to moisturize, pineapple pulp to gently exfoliate, and aloe vera to soothe. When I untwisted the jar, I was hit with a strong whiff of pumpkin pie… similar to the scent that wakes me up on Thanksgiving morning at my parents' house.
I applied the puree-like mixture on my face and neck, left it on for 15 minutes, and let it dry. And when I rinsed my face, I was impressed with how glowing and bright my skin was. My face felt bouncy, instead of stiff and dry, and I didn’t feel the need to paste my face with moisturizer afterward. I felt like the most glamorous squash in the pumpkin patch, and now, my only concern is how I will refrain from eating this mask the next time I use it.
