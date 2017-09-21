It's kind of crazy how certain scents can instantly evoke memories you'd completely forgotten about. The smell of warm gingerbread cookies, for example, can transport you to that night you slept underneath the Christmas tree while waiting for Santa and his reindeer to show up. Sunscreen and coconut oil can remind you of drinking a daiquiri on the beach in Hawaii years ago. And Chloé Love Story might make you recall an ex-boyfriend's... mom?