How To Make Bacon & Egg Breakfast Cups

Bacon & Egg Breakfast CupsBake your bacon and eggs into personal cups for your next breakfast party. Cook Time: 15 Minutes Yield: Makes 4
Ingredients
- 8 slices bacon
- 4 eggs
Recipe Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. Partially cook the bacon in the microwave on a paper-towel lined plate for 3.5 minutes. The bacon should still be bendable.
- Let cool to the touch, then curl 2 bacon strips around the inside of 4 cupcake tin wells.
- Gently crack an egg into each cup and cook until the egg is set and the bacon is crisp; about 10-15 minutes. Remove from the tins with a spoon or spatula.
