Get Inspired By 5 R29 Editors’ Holiday Makeup Selfies

For some, it takes very little convincing to break into that stack of glitter-packed highlighters, the eyeshadow palettes that house the prettiest candy-colored pigments, the tubes of lipsticks colored in punchy hues. But when you're running late and have just five precious minutes to spare, the most you have time for are the handful of solid, dependable, and supremely uninteresting essentials. Which makes the holiday season — a calendar of evening events that encourage a full-on beat — the perfect excuse to go forth and live out all your wildest makeup dreams.