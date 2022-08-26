Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, it was important to my parents that I attend higher education. I entered college during the 2008 recession, yet we were all under the impression that higher education was the only way to land a job and that loans were just part of the deal. I was 17 when I graduated high school and took time off to travel and live in the "real world," then applied to a state school. My parents took out loans on my behalf.