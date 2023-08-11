Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. Education is very important in my family; both of my parents hold multiple degrees and always encouraged me to pursue my interests. I got pretty good grades and I liked school for the most part so it was a given that I would attend university. My parents paid for almost all of my tuition, which was about 25,000 CAD (18,700 USD, I grew up and went to college in Canada). I paid a small amount and also received some scholarship money, totaling around 2,500 CAD (1,874 USD). Housing was a mess due to COVID (dorms shut down, I moved home, then back, then home again) but my parents paid for roughly half my rent and let me live at home for free.