10:30 p.m. — The T ride back is mercifully uneventful, and I'm able to get through several more pages of The Accursed. (I'm like 90% sure it's vampires at this point.) I need to go to bed early for work tomorrow, but at home I get distracted by a new posting on my neighborhood Facebook group — apparently a man who lives on my block has anger-management issues and has gotten arrested several times. One of the women in the group says that he blocked her into her driveway and started pounding on her car door, screaming that she was going too slow. This freaks me out a little — I've never seen the guy, but I'm living alone and don't know what I would do if that happened. The woman is advised to call the police, but she's afraid of retaliation.