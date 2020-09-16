It may be September, but we're here to remind you: It's still summer. And in an attempt to cling to the last few weeks of a season that reminds us of the carefree days of our youth (yes, even during a pandemic) — and extend that sun-kissed glow through fall — we've tapped Aimee Simeon, senior beauty writer at R29, to walk us through an easy summer makeup look using products from the CVS Epic Beauty Event.
First, ditch the foundation for a spot concealer from Maybelline (for undereye circles and areas of discoloration), sweep on Physicians Formula's bronzer for a just-went-on-vacation glow (even if you've been home this whole time), a glittery champagne-y liquid eyeshadow from Pop Beauty to make your eyes the focal point (important when wearing a mask), and finally, a bright matte fuchsia lip from CoverGirl (a mood-boosting shade that will light up your next Zoom call). Watch the whole tutorial, above, and shop the products Aimee used, below.
