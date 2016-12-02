This 4-Step Sultry Smoky Eye Was Made For Holiday Parties

When it's gray outside, we're turning to this crazy-easy smoky eye for a holiday pick-me-up. In four quick steps, this look is ready for all your winter festivities (perfect for pairing with velvet, glitter, and mulled wine, ideally). Watch the video above for the full look — then try it yourself using the steps below.
Step 1. Apply black, creamy liner along the top lid and buff with a small shadow brush. This is your base. Then, top with a light dusting of black shadow.
Step 2. Apply liner under the lashline, making sure to keep it light and soft. Leave the waterline bare, which will keep the eyes looking bright and wide-open.
Advertisement
Step 3. Use a small, clean brush to blend the liner into the lashes and soften any edges on the top lids.
Step 4. Apply mascara to the top and bottom lashes.
Advertisement